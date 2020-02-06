The majority of Poles are in favour of the disciplinary responsibility of judges, according to the latest public opinion poll on the judiciary in Poland, conducted by Kantar for the Institute of Justice
— reports tvp.info.
75.1% of respondents answered „yes” to the question whether judges should bear disciplinary liability before a body independent of the judiciary.
Only 24.9% of respondents were of the opposite opinion.
The respondents were also asked the question:
„Should there be a specialised body in the Polish legal system to decide on disciplinary liability of judges?”
More than 81% of the respondents answered positively. 18.6% of respondents were against.
The third question was also asked:
„Are you for or against the fact that Poles could have an influence on the shape of the judiciary, just like citizens of some other EU countries?”
„82.2% of the respondents were in favour. 17.8% of respondents had the opposite opinion.
Tłum. K.J.