The head of the government and the services subordinate to him presented measures aimed at protecting Poles against an epidemic of the Chinese virus.
All procedures related to sanitary and epidemiological security recommended by the WHO have been implemented in Poland well in advance, prior to the announcement of a warning by the WHO. The isolation wards in hospitals are also ready for such a scenario. Moreover, the health department took urgent measures aimed at launching a coronavirus diagnostic process in Poland.
We have not recorded any cases of coronavirus in Poland
— said the Prime Minister.
Polish services are very well-prepared for its emergence in Poland
— he added.
During his speech, Mateusz Morawiecki also provided details on the transport of Polish citizens from Wuhan – the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei.
Thanks to efficient operation of i.a. the diplomatic service or the Ministry of National Defence, the Polish citizens returning from the city of Wuhan, which is in the grip of the coronavirus, are already on their way to the country
— he informed. He also added that this action shows how efficient our services are.
On Sunday it was decided to transport from China to Poland 30 people who were in Wuhan, where the number of cases of coronavirus is the highest. They were transported to France and then, by military planes, to Poland. They will be referred for observation in the country.
The head of the government emphasised that „none of the people transported to Poland have any symptoms of the disease but they will be monitored”. He also added that there is no cause for alarm as the Polish services „have the situation under control.”
