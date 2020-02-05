Famous, loved and appreciated… Marian Opania, Daniel Olbrychski, Krystyna Janda, Wojciech Pszoniak, Janusz Gajos, Olgierd Łukaszewicz, Krzysztof Kowalewski, Jerzy and Maciej Stuhr and the entire array of Polish cinema stars. For several years they have been constantly criticizing Jarosław Kaczyński. They have been bending over backwards to ruin PiS and… nothing.
Most Poles value them as actors, but don’t respect them as political authorities. That’s why this majority can hear from their idols that they are plebs, canaille, infantile boors, and retarded boobies and so on.
Or maybe Poles follow the path of mature Western democracies, such as the United States for example?
Maryl Streep, Leonardo Di Caprio, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Dustin Hoffman, Matt Damon, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and the entire array of American cinema stars. In 2016 as many as 167 of Hollywood greatest celebrities voted against Donald Trump and encouraged to vote for Hillary Clinton. And? And nothing.
If the audience’s admiration for actors were to be translated into political election results, Donald Trump wouldn’t have had the slightest chance to be elected. Only childishly naive people can believe that film talent converts into political expertise. Treating actors as authorities in areas falling outside their professional competence is, to say the least, an expression of infantilism and detachment from reality.
Americans as representatives of a mature democracy know this perfectly well. They can love Meryl Streep as a phenomenal actress and yet consider her a political fool - and there is no contradiction in that.
Thus, Polish voters resemble Americans. The difference is that it is Polish actors who don’t resemble the American ones. There, cinema stars may insult Donald Trump in public, but they don’t dare call millions of their countrymen jerks, fools, idiots and morons.
And that makes us different from America.