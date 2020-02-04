It is an extremely important day for Polish military aviation, Polish fighter aircraft pilots and the safety of all of our part of Europe. We can buy these planes mainly thanks to the fact that today we are a reliable, strong NATO ally, fulfilling our obligations
— said President Andrzej Duda during the ceremony of signing an agreement for the purchase of 32 American fifth generation F-35 fighter planes in Dęblin.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke:
The F-35 is a sky-high armour that is to serve the Polish Armed Forces and NATO countries to protect all NATO members, especially the eastern flank. This purchase is an expression of the highest trust in Poland. (…) We have joined the elite group of countries that will be able to use the most modern equipment
— he stressed.
The speech was also delivered by the head of the Ministry of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak:
And today, words have turned into reality. By signing this agreement, the Polish Air Force enters a new stage in its development; we join the elite group of countries that have F-35 planes. (…) Planes that distinguish themselves by their interoperability. (…) Aeroplanes guaranteeing the safety of our homeland
— said Mariusz Błaszczak.
The American Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher addressed the assembled.
F-35 is the only fifth generation fighter in the world. Its combat capabilities are greater than any threat it can face. I would like to congratulate President Duda on your vision of security and defence. I would also like to congratulate you on your strong leadership in realizing this agreement
— she said.
Poland applied to the USA for an offer of 32 F-35A Lightning II aircraft in May last year; in September the Congress agreed to sell them to Poland. According to Lockheed Martin, who is leading the F-35 program, Poland may receive the first four aircraft in 2024 and they will initially serve for pilot training and ground handling in the United States. The planes for the first squadron (12-16 machines) will be delivered by 2026 and stationed in Poland; the second tranche is to be delivered by 2030.
