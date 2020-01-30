We are becoming a key partner for Germany in terms of investments, economy and politics
— said Mateusz Morawiecki after the meeting with Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.
Topics discussed by the politicians included the future budget of the European Union and the climate policy. The Head of the Polish Government stated that negotiations concerning the EU budget will be difficult, but „we will enter into them with a good will to find a compromise”.
We focus on agricultural policy, cohesion policy and development of infrastructure
— said the Prime Minister.
I also conveyed to Angela Merkel the idea of Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski concerning the way to increase the funds towards climate objectives in the context of agricultural policy
— he added.
The Head of the Government emphasized that Germany looks at the Polish energy mix with a large dose of understanding.
I, in turn, pointed out to new technologies, with respect to which Poland holds a leading position, such as electromobility, which contributes towards improved environmental protection
— said Mateusz Morawiecki.
As stated by the Prime Minister, both Poland and Germany wish to avoid protectionism and block unequal treatment, e.g. with respect to the steel industry or cement production.
We want to equalise chances, which means e.g. imposing appropriate levies on imports from Russia, China or India
— stressed Mateusz Morawiecki.
This will help us keep individual industries within Europe, and especially within Poland
— he explained.
The Prime Minister also visited the Sachsenhausen Memorial, a site of a former Nazi Germany concentration camp, and an exhibition devoted to „Fighting Solidarity”.
Source: KPRM