Another person accuses Professor Tomasz Grodzki, the Senate Marshal, of accepting a bribe. This time it was supposed to be PLN 7,000 for the operation. The witness was reached by the independent.pl portal.
In recent weeks, more patients accusing Prof. Grodzki of accepting bribes have been disclosed. This time Mr. Marek tells the story of his father’s treatment in 2012. He mentions that when he found out that his father had lung cancer he went to Tomasz Grodzki.
Since I have been working in the health service for 35 years, I came to Zdunów and tried to talk to Professor Grodzki, hoping for help and sympathy. But Professor Grodzki devoted literally a minute and a half of his time to talk to me
— he reports.
It was only from the head of the ward in Szczecin-Zdunowo Hospital that he learned that it was necessary to resect the entire lung. It was then that he was informed about the unofficially binding tariff. The man indicates that Prof. Grodzki’s participation in the operation had to be paid for.
The rates were such that for the professor’s assistance one had to pay up to 5 thousand zlotys; he did not operate then. And for an operation being personally carried out by the professor the rate was up to 10 thousand PLN. We did not hesitate for a long time, because life is more important and we wanted to have a shred of hope to extend his life by a year, maybe more. Nobody was saving money at that time
— recalls the patient’s son.
The family managed to collect 10 thousand zlotys, but finally decided to pay 3 thousand zlotys less.
We were not sure whether he would do it or not. Mom didn’t want to agree to it, but I took 3 thousand out of the envelope and said that 7 thousand was enough
— he stresses.
Mr. Marek’s mother entered Grodzki’s office with a bribe.
After a while mom left the office. She had a tear in her eye. And she said to us: „You know, guys, he didn’t even bat his eyelid. He put the envelope in the drawer, closed it, and didn’t even look at me”
— reported the witness.
Later the family found out that the operation was carried out by Professor Grodzki. Marek’s father was still alive for three years.
Tomasz Grodzki strongly denies the accusations.
