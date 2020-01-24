Unknown documents from British archives and testimonies of prisoners - this is what one could see during the special screening of the film Report from Auschwitz – the Janusz Kurtyka Educational Centre of the Institute of National Remembrance in Warsaw (Marszałkowska 21/25 Str.) on 22 January 2020.
The screening with the participation of the Deputy President of the Institute of National Remembrance Jan Baster and the film’s director Krzysztof Brożek was held on the occasion of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a German Nazi concentration and extermination camp.
The production presents previously unknown documents proving that from 1941 to the end of the war Poles informed all Allies about the situation in extermination camps in occupied Poland. In the film Report from Auschwitz Krzysztof Brożek shows the indifference on the part of the countries of Western Europe in spite of reports on the Holocaust drafted by the Polish Underground State. The heroes of the film are some former prisoners, mainly those from the first transports: Kazimierz Albin, Kazimierz Piechowski, Jerzy Bogusz, Karol Tendera, as well as Eva Mozes-Kor - victim of Dr. Mengele.
After the screening a meeting with the director of the documentary, whose world premiere took place in the European Parliament on 20 November 2019, took place.
