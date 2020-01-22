Currently, we are not dealing with the issue of repolonization or deconcentration on the media market
- -says Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview for „Do Rzeczy”.
A short fragment of the interview with the head of government was published on the website of the weekly. The whole interview will be published on Monday.
Morawiecki was asked whether the government is still planning a bill on repolonisation or deconcentration on the media market, or whether it has abandoned this idea.
I wish that most of the national media would protect Polish interests, as is the case in Germany or France when it comes to their national media and strategic interests. A free media market is something different from a free market of shops. This is particularly evident in times of disinformation and hybrid wars. A large part of our society understands it better than some media
— said the Prime Minister.
Repolonization must always be market-driven - someone wants to sell, someone wants to buy. Deconcentration, i.e. regulations concerning how much domestic and foreign capital is allowed in the media… well - here we are several decades behind many European countries. But at present, we are not dealing with this issue
— emphasized Morawiecki.
The head of government was also asked whether the new term of Parliament would be different from the previous one.
The Prime Minister said that the second term, due to the goals set by the government, has a different character.
The first term of office is to fight against pathologies and imperfections of the Third Republic of Poland - to put it so mercifully. We have built the foundations for a decent life for millions of Poles. The second term of office is the implementation of the plan of responsible development - better roads, better railway connections, also, and maybe especially, at the local level, building Polish capital, development of domestic companies and improving the labour market
— he indicated.
In short, a higher standard of living for people and, at the same time, a leap forward in Poland’s civilisation. In addition, Poland’s energy independence from Russia, climatic challenges, improvement of the quality of health care and education, and all administrative matters to be dealt with over the Internet. There are really many of these challenges; none of them is easy. Some may take up to a decade, but we must and want to assure Poles of the quality of our governance that we are the right people in the right place
— emphasised Morawiecki
