On Wednesday, a debate was held in the European Parliament on the procedure under Article 7 of the EU Treaty against Poland. Viera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission, assessed that the situation regarding judges in Poland is serious.
Prime Minister Beata Szydło (PiS) spoke in defence of Poland.
In Poland, judges can protest and no one brings the enforcement forces against them. Everyone who says otherwise is lying. All Poles in this room know about it, including the judges who were invited
— she said.
On 19 January 2016 I had the honour, as Prime Minister of the Polish government, to represent my homeland during the debate in the European Parliament. We talked about the situation in Poland, about the reforms. We talked about what is necessary to be implemented and what the Law and Justice government has undertaken. During these four years we have carried out many social, economic and administrative reforms. Poles appreciated it and trusted us. During these four years a lot of good things have been done, but Poles expect to carry out all the reforms including the justice system. Because the justice system is supposed to serve the citizens and not protect the privileges that a certain group wants to keep. Many times the Polish government has explained why it is necessary to reform the justice system, which was not reformed as part of the transformation. And one can say that until today it remains a communist relic in a democratic state
— she said.
She also drew attention to the resistance of the EC and EP against dialogue.
We introduced these changes in compliance with the Polish constitution, European legislation and in accordance with the will of Poles, because this is our national sovereign. We were always open to dialogue and explanations. But in order to conduct a dialogue it takes the will from both sides. And I have the impression that the European Commission and the European Parliament simply does not want this.
The floor was taken by Patryk Jaki (PiS), who in strong words pointed out the hypocrisy of those attacking Poland.
Since our so-called regime is so bad because it received too little support, then how about your party, a regime which received twice as little support
— he said.
You say in general terms that the law is being violated in Poland; none of you has said specifically what it means that the election of judges is politicised. If you had said that, questions would have started to arise, among others to Commissioner Jourova. How are judges elected in the Czech Republic? Compare it with Poland. Then you would be able to see what this lie is about. The lady from Germany says that the election of judges is politicized in Poland. Do you know that in Poland judges elect judges? Do you know how judges are elected in Germany? Recently a Member from the Bundestag became a judge. And you dare to tell us that the election of judges is politicised in Poland and not in Germany? This is the height of cynicism
— he said.
You’re talking about freedom of demonstration. Do you know that the judges who are here had Polish police protection when they manifested? And now let the French judges and lawyers, who were forcibly exiled from court in France, speak out. And the rule of law is being violated in Poland, and not in France? This is ridiculous. Poland bothers you because it wants to be independent from Germany; because it is getting up from its knees; it does not agree to accept as many migrants as you want. It wants to be a sovereign, self-reliant state
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.