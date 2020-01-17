According to the latest survey of the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, Law and Justice still maintains a very clear competitive edge. There are no major changes in the ratings of individual parties. The left is still close to the Civic Coalition.
In our survey, the formation led by Jarosław Kaczyński received the support of 41% of respondents - exactly the same as in the previous round.
The second place is invariably held by the Civic Coalition, supported by 24% of the respondents - an increase of 1 percentage point.
In turn, the Left - i.e. SLD, Wiosna and Razem - loses 1 point; its score is 16%.
The fourth place is taken by the Polish People’s Party, which every tenth person surveyed wants to vote for. This result - 10%. - is 2 points higher than a week ago.
The Confederation is supported by 8% of respondents - 1 point less than in the previous round.
The survey was carried out using the CAWI method from 3 to 7 January 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1033 participated in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.