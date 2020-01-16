Poland is able to contribute considerable funds to social policies, fulfil its obligations towards NATO and invest in developing the infrastructure, all the while stabilising its budgetary situation
— the Head of Government said during the WELT Economic Summit in Berlin, one of the most important gatherings of politicians and businesspeople.
Mateusz Morawiecki also encouraged members of the business world to make investments in Poland.
It is imperative that as many innovation projects as possible appear in Poland
— he said.
Prime Minister highlighted that Poland „is very much involved in European economic mechanisms”. As he added,
thanks to Polish enterprises and workers, we are on the lips of global and European business as a country which excels at reconciling social goals with development goals while managing to ensure fiscal and economic stability.
Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the situation in the Middle East by expressing his hope that the tensions would be defused and informing about his meeting with President Andrzej Duda, taking place on the same day at the National Security Bureau in Warsaw, to discuss the events that had transpired.
