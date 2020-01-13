The record number of about 1.3 million people participated this year in the Three Kings’ processions in almost 900 towns and cities in Poland, including 90,000 people in Warsaw alone - these are rough figures on the scale of the marches that take place every year on the streets of cities and towns in our country (as well as outside its borders).
Remarkably, the phenomenon of this common joyful celebration is still alive in an increasing number of smaller towns and cities, where the inhabitants simply desire to join in the march on this still chilly winter day.
I am also deeply convinced that the successive attendance records on the Epiphany tell us more about Polish society (also in the perspective of political elections) than many analyses, surveys or opinion polls. And although I know that the organizers of the marches do their utmost to avoid any form of party or political agitation during these joyful marches (and they succeed in doing so very well), it is hardly possible not to collide with other manifestations or pickets. What is characteristic, much smaller, sometimes hardly noticeable demonstrations of left-wing circles gain great media coverage and importance; often making politicians of various factions tremble with fear before them, considering on these occasions the political context and deciding on one or another move.
It would be great if both politicians, and more broadly everyone as public opinion, could perceive this social phenomenon of the procession. How big must be the need for a sense of joyful community in the Poles, how attractive is this colorful conservative march of smiling Poland, what strength is in the biblical stories when almost one and a half million Poles went out again, on 6th January this year, to join (mostly with children) these colorful marches. The editorial offices of the left-liberal press have been looking for and creating for years a „cool-Pole” model, which is contrasted with everything that is associated with tradition or broadly understood conservative values. Do you want a smiling Poland? Then you have it! Most often under the sign of Christ’s manger and in the presence of bishops, so it does not correspond to the theses, but how lively and true it is.
Tłum. K.J.