The Sejm of the Republic of Poland condemns the provocative and untrue allegations by representatives of the Russian Federation highest authorities, who are attempting to burden Poland with responsibility for the outbreak of World War Two
— announces a resolution adopted by the Sejm on Thursday in connection with the recent statements of the Russian President.
Before Christmas, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the September European Parliament resolution on the outbreak of World War II. Putin expressed, among other things, his opinion that the reason for World War II was not the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact, but the Munich pact of 1938. He also spoke about Poland’s use of the agreement with Munich to implement territorial claims concerning Zaolzie. He also argued that in September 1939 the Red Army in Brest did not fight the Poles and in this context „the Soviet Union did not actually take anything from Poland”.
The Sejm of the Republic of Poland condemns the provocative and untrue statements of representatives of the highest authorities of the Russian Federation trying to burden Poland with responsibility for the outbreak of World War II. The greatness of nations and relations between states cannot be built on lies and historical falsehoods; therefore the Sejm of the Republic of Poland is obliged to remind that the outbreak of World War II was caused by two totalitarian powers of that time: Nazi Germany and Stalinist Soviet Union
— claim the authors of the resolution of the Sejm adopted by acclamation on Thursday.
It recalls that after the conclusion of the „shameful Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact” in Moscow on 23 August 1939, the first victims of both totalitarianisms were Poland and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.
The war caused the deaths of tens of millions of people, the establishment of Nazi concentration camps in Europe and the Holocaust - one of the greatest crimes in the history of humanity. It is not questioned that the nations of the Soviet Union suffered victims in the fight against the Third Reich. Unfortunately, this did not bring independence and sovereignty to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and respect for human rights to their inhabitants
— write the authors of the resolution.
As it was pointed out, Soviet totalitarianism also turned against its own citizens, among them Russians.
The Sejm of the Republic of Poland opposes a return to the imperial falsifications, which are revoking the historical dialogue of the Russian authorities with other nations. The Sejm of the Republic of Poland pays tribute to the victims of Nazi and Soviet totalitarianism and expresses the desire that the history of their martyrdom should never be falsified and treated instrumentally
— it is underlined in the resolution.
The Sejm of the Republic of Poland calls for joint reflection on the principles of building international relations, which should be the basis of mutual respect, partnership and good neighborhood
— it reads.
Tłum. K.J.