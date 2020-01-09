Marek Magierowski, Polish ambassador to Israel, reminded on Twitter that the Institute for the Remembrance of Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes (Yad Vashem) and the Israeli authorities have known for four months now the conditions of President Duda’s participation in the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.
Israeli journalist Amichai Stein today presented on Twitter the official position of Yad Vashem, in which we read that the President of Poland will certainly not speak during the ceremony, as the list of speakers is already closed.
@yadvashem official statement: Only representative from US, Russia, France, UK and Germany will speak in the #Auschwitz75 memorial event which will be held in Israel on the 23rd; Polish president said that only if he will be able to speak he will come
Marek Magierowski referred to the matter, reminding that the organizers of the World Holocaust Forum and the Izarel authorities are aware that President Andrzej Duda made his participation in the ceremonies dependent on the opportunity to speak.
To dispel any doubts: both @yadvashem and the Israeli authorities have known about the conditions of President @AndrzejDuda’s participation in the 23.01 ceremony for at least four months
— wrote the Polish ambassador to Israel.
