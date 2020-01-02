According to a survey conducted by the IBRiS for „Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” and RMF FM, the supporters of introducing a law disciplining judges prevail over their opponents. The survey shows that 41.8% of respondents believe that the Parliament should adopt the law disciplining judges, and 38.5% of respondents were of the opposite opinion. The remaining respondents had no opinion on the subject.
„Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” stresses that the survey also shows that Poles have a low opinion of judges and courts. It turns out that only 0.4% of Poles rate the work of courts very highly and 4.9% rather highly. In turn, 23.6% rated its performance low and 15% very low.
Tłum. K.J.