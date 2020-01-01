The title of Man of Liberty was awarded for the seventh time by the editors of the weekly Sieci. Every year, the award is given to people for whom freedom is the most important value, and for whom defending and promoting it is their daily duty.
The winner, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, is characterized by the columnist of the weekly Sieci, Stanisław Janecki:
He gained trust (…) as one who does not consider specific tasks impossible and quickly puts evidence of accomplished matters on the table. (…) And his government is breaking new records in terms of income growth, increased exports and foreign trade surpluses, unemployment levels, wages, and a decrease in debt and deficit.
This is what our readers appreciated when they put forward Prime Minister Morawiecki’s candidacy in a contest.
Among the winners so far were: Minister of Culture and National Heritage Prof. Piotr Gliński (2018), President of the Constitutional Tribunal, Julia Przyłębska (2017), Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, President of Law and Justice (2016), President Andrzej Duda (2015), poet and writer Jarosław Marek Rymkiewicz (2014) and Prof. Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, IPN historian (2013).
Soon the official Gala will be held with the presentation of the 2019 Man of Liberty statuette of the weekly Sieci to the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Our partners:
Tłum. K.J.