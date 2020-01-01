In connection with the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, the Institute of National Remembrance has published a popular science publication authored by Dr Maciej Korkuć, entitled „The Fighting Republic of Poland 1939–1945”. Please feel free to download the Polish, English and Russian versions available below.
The publication, addressed to young people and foreigners, provides the reader with the most important information on the fate of the Polish state during World War II in an accessible and concise manner. The presentation of the Polish language version took place on 28 August 2019. In recent days, the English, French, German, Russian, Ukrainian and Italian versions have also been printed.
Source: IPN