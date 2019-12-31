Jonathan Knott, British Ambassador to Poland, wrote on Twitter:
As Prime Minister Johnson said on 1 September 2019: “Eighty years ago, Hitler invaded Poland… As Poles defended their country… Soviet forces attacked from the East, trapping Poland between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of Communism”.
And we must never forget the staggering losses suffered by Poland. That Poland was a victim of both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union is undeniable.
— he added.
