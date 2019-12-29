Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev was urgently summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in connection with the recent statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed PAP.
During the discussion, a strong objection was expressed on behalf of the Polish authorities to the historical insinuations made several times in recent days by representatives of the highest authorities of the Russian Federation, including, in particular, President Vladimir Putin, as well as the President of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin
— said deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz to PAP.
The latest statements of the highest representatives of the Russian authorities show that the Stalinist historical narrative is deliberately and aggressively being introduced into the Russian historical consciousness. These statements, based on the propaganda of a totalitarian state, are in blatant contradiction with the international obligations of the Russian Federation, and are a mockery of the millions of victims of Stalinist totalitarianism, of which the Russian nation was also a victim
-said the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the information provided to PAP stressed that the Polish side pointed out that the Russian authorities not only continue to deny, obvious from the point of view of international law, the crime of aggression against Poland in September 1939 - at the moment when the Polish army was still fighting against German troops and the Polish government was on the territory of the country - but they also deny the brutal occupation of over half of its territory.
In their comments they try to diminish the Soviet Union’s shared responsibility for the destruction of peace in Europe. The USSR in 1939-1941 was the German ally of Adolf Hitler
— added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland reminded that Poland was the first country to put up an armed resistance to the German army in September 1939, which was supported by the Soviet Union. The effect of German aggression and extermination was nearly 6 million murdered Polish citizens, including 3 million Jews
— added the department.
Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin again criticised the September resolution of the European Parliament concerning the outbreak of World War II. Among other things, Putin expressed his opinion that the reason for World War II was not the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, but the Munich Pact of 1938. He stressed the use of the Munich Pact by Poland to implement territorial claims concerning Zaolzie. He also argued, among other things, that in September 1939 the Red Army in Brest did not fight the Poles and in this context „the Soviet Union did not actually take anything away from Poland”.
Tłum. K.J.