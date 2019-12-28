On 24 December, the Catholic Church and all Christians around the world solemnly celebrate Christmas Eve, the day before Christmas Day. The name originates from the Latin word „vigilare”, i.e.: staying awake, standing guard, being ready. Christmas Eve is also referred to a solemn supper, attended by family and friends at dusk.
On that day at midnight, solemn masses are celebrated in all Polish churches, the so-called Christmas Midnight Masses.
Christmas Eve in Polish tradition is a very family celebration, commonly regarded as the most important day of the year (in many countries it is not so important). Christmas Eve is similarly celebrated in Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The custom of breaking the Christmas wafer (a thin leaf made of flour and water) is not known outside Poland and Lithuania.
The essence of Christmas Eve is the birth of Christ as a human being, so the family element is strongly emphasized. In the Christian tradition it is a celebration of a family holiday, and especially such values as: openness, mutual love, peace and reconciliation when there were some tensions in the family.
The most important Polish custom of Christmas is to break the white Christmas wafer. By breaking the wafer, we make wishes; we apologize for the harm done to each other since last year - in marriage, in the family, in the neighbourhood. We make a promise to each other of sincere improvement.
The Christmas Eve supper traditionally begins with the appearance of the first star, symbolizing the star of Bethlehem, which led the Three Kings to the newly born Jesus. Dinner begins with reading a passage from the Gospel of St. Luke, praying together, making wishes and breaking the Christmas wafer.
A little hay is usually put under the tablecloth as a reference to the stable of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus. At least one extra chair and plate at the table is prepared by the host - it is a symbolic free place for an unexpected guest or absent relatives.
Since 2003 according to the formula of the Church’s commandments, approved by the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, fasting is not formally obligatory on Christmas Eve (it is obligatory for Catholics only if Christmas Eve falls on Friday). However, Poles usually do not eat meat on this day showing respect for centuries-old tradition, which is recommended by Polish bishops.
Tłum. K.J.