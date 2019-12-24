Poland owes you so much – so many experiences
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a Christmas Eve dinner with senior citizens under the care of the Adult Day Care Centre in Jaworzno. The evening, spent at a table laden with various delicacies, was filled with Christmas wishes and carols.
Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that Christmas Eve is a time of anticipation:
I wish that hope may come to you along with another human being; that you can take joy in your family and the upcoming year turns out to be a joyful one for all of you.
He also thanked the senior citizens for safekeeping the values, faith and culture and bringing up the next generation.
The meeting was also attended by Jarosław Wieczorek, Voivode of Silesia, and Paweł Silbert, President of Jaworzno.
During his visit, the Prime Minister also laid a wreath at the cross and obelisk commemorating the several dozen people who were executed throughout the German occupation in 1942 and 1944.
