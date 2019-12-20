According to the latest survey by Social Changes for the portal wPolityce.pl, Andrzej Duda is increasing his lead over his rivals in the presidential race. The support for Szymon Hołownia is also growing, but he is taking away the votes from other opposition candidates. Krzysztof Bosak, the leader of the primary elections organized by the Confederation, has so far lower support than his group.
According to our survey, Andrzej Duda can now count on the support of 46% of voters; this means an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey.
The second place goes to Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, already officially a candidate of the Civic Coalition, with 23% of the respondents’ support; this means a 2 point decrease compared to the survey a week ago.
Szymon Hołownia is in third place, with 13% of respondents wanting to vote for him; this is the biggest increase in our ranking - by as much as 4 percentage points.
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is losing. Today, 7 percent of respondents want to vote for the leader of PSL; it was 9 percent in the previous survey.
Adrian Zandberg’s ratings dropped by 1 point - from 8 to 7 percent (it is still not clear who will be running for office from the Left).
4% of the respondents want to vote for Krzysztof Bosak, the most likely candidate of the Confederation today.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method from 13 to 17 December 2019. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative sample of Poles. (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) N=1029 participated in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.