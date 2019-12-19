We want our army to be increasingly better armed and skilled
— emphasised the head of the government during a Christmas meeting with the soldiers of Special Forces in Kraków.
Mateusz Morawiecki thanked the soldiers and their families for their dedicated service and sacrifice in various places around the world. “Dear soldiers, may the upcoming Christmas be a peaceful time, filled with joy, rest and reflection,” said the head of the government.
Prime Minister thanked all special units: Grom, Formoza, Agat, Nil, Siódma Eskadra, Komandosi and, as he added, all those “who are fighting and practicing in order to secure our borders and the Eastern Flank of NATO.”
As the Prime Minister highlighted, Poland is at the forefront of the special forces of NATO. “The fact that our performance is the subject of jealousy of quite a few countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is your great achievement,” noted Mateusz Morawiecki, who congratulated the soldiers of special forces on obtaining NATO certification.
Our commitment is that the Polish army is increasingly better armed, trained and skilled so as to be able to fight in a professional manner, with the best equipment, for the safety of our homeland
— emphasised the Prime Minister.
Source: KPRM