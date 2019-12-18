At the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Cracow there was (09.12.19) a conference entitled: „LGBT ideology and gender. Experiences of the EU Member States and EU policy” organized by PiS MEPs Beata Kempa and Patryk Jaki. The conference was disrupted by LGBT activists who spread a rainbow flag in the hall.
The conference is attended by outstanding scientists who deal with LGBT and gender issues, including Rev. Prof. Paweł Bortkiewicz, Prof. Andrzej Nalaskowski and Rev. Prof. Dariusz Oko.
This is a good illustration of the totalitarian nature of gender ideology. It is a foretaste of what awaits us when they take power
— said Rev. Prof. Dariusz Oko, commenting on the behaviour of LGBT activists.
Let us recall that the topic of the conference did not appeal to the authorities of the Jagiellonian University, which refused to allow MEPs to organize it.
It has always seemed to me that universities are a good place to exchange different views and ideas
— was tweeted by Patryk Jaki.
Tłum. K.J.