The norm in democratic countries is that judges do not voice their opinions on political matters and do not involved in politics. (…) Judges do not engage in current politics, exactly in order to make it clear later, when resolving political issues, that they are on no side of the political spectrum
— said Andrzej Duda during a press conference in Bastogne, Belgium, where the Polish President is staying on the occasion of the anniversary of the defense of this place by the American army during the German offensive in the Ardennes.
This is essential, among other things, in order to enable judges to retain the very important feature in the eyes of the public, namely impartiality and a social feeling that they are objective, so that, as a result, it will be possible to develop a conviction in society that judgments handed down by courts, that is to say, by judges, are just. After all, such a system must be maintained in Poland. For, as we have seen in recent months or years, things have been very bad in Poland. If we are talking about the political impartiality of judges, the situation requires a thorough analysis and repair. I regret this, but we can see that these are the facts of recent years
— he said.
The regulations that will clearly define what judges should not do, how they should not act and how they should not express themselves are, as we can see over the years, urgently needed in Poland
— he added.
I do not see any danger in having similar regulations to those in other countries introduced in our country
- he emphasized.
Tłum. K.J.