Previously unpublished archival materials and the latest research results in the field of modern Polish history – available starting from Wednesday 11 November on the new IPN portal.
A press conference dedicated to the launching of the IPN’s new website Przystanekhistoria.pl with the participation of the President of the Institute of National Remembrance Dr Jaroslaw Szarek took place at the IPN’s Janusz Kurtyka Educational Centre on 21/25 Marszałkowska street in Warsaw on 11 December 2019 at 11.00.
400 popular science articles, 1,000 films and nearly 800 digital publications downloadable free of charge, dozens of radio podcasts, as well as historical quizzes and polls on such fascinating topics as World War II, Hans Frank, the Polish Underground State, Cursed Soldiers and communist Sercurity Services - this is the new IPN website, to be launched on 11 December 2019, in numbers. Przystanekhistoria.pl is a new quality in historical education. The portal presents the latest historical findings of both the IPN’s scholars and researchers cooperating with the Institute, in an attractive and transparent formula.
The meeting at the IPN’s educational centre was also a unique opportunity to present the original diaries of Hans Frank - the Governor-General of the General Government of occupied Poland, stored in the IPN Archive. The diaries constitute a unique and personal record of the terror during World War II.
Next Stop History is a historical website, which focuses on presenting materials regarding the history of the 20th century Poland.
The English content section provides translations of selected articles and multimedia materials, that can be found in the Polish version. Our English content is directed towards foreign readers interested in Polish, contemporary history. Eventually, we plan to deliver a separate English website, which we are already working on. Until then, we encourage you to read the materials presented in this section.
