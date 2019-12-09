The Minister for Family, Labour and Social Policy, Marlena Maląg, established the Family Council on Thursday.
In the life of every country that wants to develop, the family must be given a central place - said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the ceremony of appointing the members of the Council.
Today, the family is the subject of an ideological attack in Europe and elsewhere. We do not agree with these extremisms. We believe that children are the greatest value on which the future of the Republic of Poland depends
— marked Mateusz Morawiecki.
We want to create the best solutions also for women, who will enable on the one hand the best possible, most fruitful and beautiful upbringing of children, and on the other hand will give this foundation of values, axiological foundation, and so will allow to counter these sometimes very cleverly conducted ideological actions for the destabilization of the family.
— said the Prime Minister
The „500 plus family” and „4 plus mom” programmes are a symbol of our social policy, family policy and pro-equality policy
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.