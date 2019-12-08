The state should always be one step ahead of criminals
— said the head of the government. He thanked the officers of CBŚP (Central Bureau of Investigation of the National Police Headquarters) and KAS (National Revenue Administration) for the efficiently conducted action.
This is the largest case of targeting drug smuggling and drug production attempts in recent years by an international criminal group. The smuggling involved 2 tonnes of cocaine from Colombia worth about PLN 2 billion. They were to reach the territory of the European Union. Not only many Poles, but also of Europeans were saved from tears, tragedies and broken biographies
— the Prime Minister continued.
We have efficient financial, investigation and police services that operate at the highest level. It is criminals who should be afraid of a strong state; we cannot accept the situation when the citizens are afraid of criminals
— summed up Mateusz Morawiecki.
An illegal drug factory and warehouse operated in the Wielkopolska voivodeship. The officers of the Pomeranian section of KAS and CBŚP from Gdańsk dismantled a large-scale drug smuggling group after observing its activities for many months in several voivodeships.
Source: KPRM