On Wednesday evening a gas explosion broke out in a detached house in Szczyrk. The first notification was received at 18.26, and the first units were there ten minutes later. By Thursday afternoon, the bodies of eight people had been found in the rubble of the building: four adults and four children.
On 5 December 2019, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin visited the scene of a fatal construction disaster in Szczyrk. He had a meeting with the Silesian Voivode and services involved in the rescue operation.
Deputy Prime Minister Sasin offered his condolences to the families and relatives of the explosion victims. He assured them that any necessary support and assistance would be provided.
The Deputy Prime Minister also met local authorities and thanked all representatives of the services present on the scene for their hard work.
The rescue operation involved all possible services – both professional and volunteer ones.
The cause of the tragedy could have been the perforation of the gas installation by builders.
PAP, KPRM