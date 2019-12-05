On Friday, in the early afternoon, there was a terrorist attack in London near the London Bridge. The man, Usman Khan, 28, stabbed two people to death and wounded three others in a terror-related attack.
One of the people who helped deter the terrorist on Friday was a Pole working in the Fishmongers’ Hall, where the attack began.
The international media made a very broad reference to the heroic behaviour of a Pole and two other randomly present people, who risked their own lives to protect the lives of others.
The events on the London Bridge were discussed on Twitter by, among others, the famous presenter Piers Morgan:
The guy with the whale tusk is a Polish chef named Luckasz. Worth noting this for the next time someone says, ‘we’ve let too many Eastern Europeans into this country’.
And another opinion:
Speechless. Members of the public with nothing but a narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher tackle a murderous terrorist. Heroism, pure and simple
— has been tweeted by British LBC journalist **Matthew Thompson.
Fishermans’ chief executive Toby Williamson said both men thought a bomb might be involved. He confirmed Lukasz was among the injured, but said he was „doing all right”.
They are two of the most humble people you would know. They would have used their fists if they had to
— he said.
The Queen praised the emergency services and
„the brave individuals who put their own lives at** risk to selflessly help and protect others”.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki referred to the behaviour of the Pole during the terrorist attack in London on Facebook.
“Bloody Poles are rescuing London again” - these words dominate in London media coverage of the brave attitude of Mr. Lukasz, a Pole who did not hesitate and set off on a terrorist, ‘armed’ with… a narwhal tusk, which just happened to be at hand. Any weapon is allowed against terrorism - was written by the head of government. Mr Łukasz, your attitude deserves special thanks and respect. Poland is proud of you
— emphasized Morawiecki.
The spokesman for Solidarna Polska Jan Kanthak informed that
„Minister Ziobro will ask President Andrzej Duda to consider awarding Mr Łukasz the Medal for Sacrifice and Courage for helping to incapacitate the terrorist at the risk of his own life”.
„Minister Zbigniew Ziobro personally rewarded Poles for such acts, such courage, but in this case he recognized that because of the international dimension of Mr Łukasz’s heroism, it is worth giving this award a higher rank”
— he added to his Twitter post.
K.J.