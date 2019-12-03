In the latest issue of „Sieci”, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks about the government’s plans for the next term of office, but also dispels doubts about the alleged division of the United Right.
Of course, not all of us have the same opinion on every issue, because it is a coalition that respects freedom of speech and opinion. The most important issues for the Agreement are those related to entrepreneurs, and for Solid Poland - the improvement of the justice system. For Law and Justice it is … everything that is important. Together we will be able to repair many more Polish problems
— explains the Prime Minister in a weekly magazine.
In an interview with Jacek and Michał Karnowski, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki („We have a plan how to keep winning”) says about the activities planned by the Law and Justice for the new term of office. He points out the path that has been chosen:
Certainly, the foundation of our policy remains the concern for fundamental founding values, such as love for the family, respect for our historical heritage, and the desire for a strong state.
Prime Minister Morawiecki also states:
We must all be aware that our natural development, this great historical chance to catch up with the West, is being disrupted by extremes. On the one hand, these are apologists of some ideological revolution who want to strike at the family - that is, the foundation of Polish social life - which best stores and transmits the most important values and principles. On the other hand, we have chauvinistic-nationalist extremes, surprisingly close in many dimensions to the aims of Russian politics. We reject both of these extremes. We appeal to social solidarity and Christian social ideas. These are the sources of concern for human dignity and for ensuring that no one is exploited, disregarded or left alone.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the forthcoming presidential elections:
The President is a very experienced politician and knows that no counter-candidate can be ignored. No one in Poland dares to say that he has no one to lose to. One has to fight. He is a very effective politician […]. It is a president who has never forgotten about voters, he has always had time for every social group - he has visited the whole country, as he had promised. He is also watching the work of the government carefully and, if he considers it right, he intervenes. So I am keeping my fingers crossed for the President
- he emphasised.
