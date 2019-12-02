Eran Cicurel, a journalist of the Israeli public radio station, commenting on the infamous Netflix series, in the case of which Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki intervened, stated that „it seems that Poles [during the Holocaust - ed.] were somewhere else at the time, on holiday”. His statement was supposed to suggest that Poles participated in the extermination of Jews in the Second World War. Polish ambassadors and the director general of the American Congress of Jews reacted to the scandalous statement of the journalist.
Let us recall that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki responded to the scandalous mistake of the creators of the series on the Netflix platform. He stressed that the map of Poland shown in the series with the marked death camps is misleading and is a rewriting of history. The action of the head of the Polish government has been noticed by the media all over the world.
The Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski stressed that the Israeli journalist’s joke is unsavory.
An unsavoury ‘joke’ on KanOlami - public broadcaster’s radio talk show. In the chapter dedicated to the infamous map of Poland displayed in a netflix series, the host EranCicurel suggested that Poles don’t admit part of their responsibility for the Holocaust
— wrote Magierowski.
The ambassador explained to the journalist that the Poles were not on holiday at all, as he had argued on the radio.
‘It seems’ - said EranCicurel - ‘as if all Poles were somewhere else at the time, on holiday’.
No, Mr. Cicurel, Poles were not on holiday. Hundreds of thousands were imprisoned and executed in the very same concentration & death camps
— added Magierowski.
Polish soldiers were fighting Germans on all fronts in Europe and North Africa. Many others were busy rescuing Jews. Comparing Poland’s fate under occupation to ‘holiday’ is beyond the pale. I find your remark, Mr. Cicurel, highly offensive and uncouth
— stressed the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Israel.
Eran Cicurel replied that Polish diplomacy is only aimed at showing off and promoting the ambassador.
If the Polish ambassador would have been interested in a debate with the Israeli people he would have suggested to take part and go on the air. Yet, He chose to pick up a twitter fight, which makes you wonder what level of „show off” diplomacy does the ambassador promote
— stated Cicurel.
The discussion was joined by the Polish ambassador to Switzerland Jakub Kumoch. He emphasized that this attitude of journalists is significant: First say something stupid and then cry when others tell you it’s stupid.
An attitude by many current journalists. First say something stupid and then cry when others tell you it’s stupid. It doesn’t refer only to Israel. It’s omnipresent. Social media have luckily liquidated the disparity between broadcasters and viewers/readers. We all have voice
— responded Kumoch to the Israeli journalist.
The President of the American Jewish Congress, David Harris, also addressed the matter. He called Cicurel’s words vile.
This statement by EranCicurel is vile. One thing to debate degree of Poles’ rescue of Jews in WW2. Quite another to say Poles were “on holiday.” Poland was attacked & occupied by Nazi Germany. Millions of Poles perished. Polish troops fought alongside Allies against Nazis
— emphasized the President of the American Jewish Congress.
Tłum. K.J.