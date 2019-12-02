Viki Gabor, representing Poland, won the Eurovision Junior contest in Gliwice. Viki sang the song „Superhero” with an ecological message.
Thus, for the second time in a row, Poland won the „children’s” Eurovision, which no other country had ever managed to do before. Roxana Węgiel won last year. The competition was attended by young performers from 19 countries. It was held in the Arena hall in Gliwice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was among the spectators.
I will cry with joy for the rest of my life
— said Victoria on stage after the announcement of the results.
I had the support of fantastic fans and a great team on stage. We did it together
— she added.
President of TVP Jacek Kurski congratulated Wiktoria and said that she won „in dazzling style” and her performance was „at the world level”. He declared that TVP would apply for the organization of the next edition of Eurovision Junior - in the case of a children’s contest, the winning country does not receive the right to organize the contest „automatically”, as in the case of adult rivalry.
It was a fantastic performance, full of energy
— said Jon Ola Sand, representative of the European Broadcasting Union.
The race was difficult, with many great performers. Thank you for the fantastic preparation of this event by TV, with the support of the region and the city
— he said.
During a press conference Victoria said that singing became her passion when she was 6 years old.
Music is my whole life and I will never stop pursuing this goal, it is in my heart.
She said that during the week-long stay in Gliwice the participants of the competition became friends.
It will surely be sad to part
— she said.
The second place in the competition was taken by the representative of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Maxim, and the third place by the Spanish, Melani Garcia-Marte.
