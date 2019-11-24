The construction of the crosscut through the Vistula Spit is proceeding according to plan - assures the Minister of Water Management and Inland Navigation Marek Gróbarczyk. The Minister informed that the project contractor was preparing to start the works.
As Marek Gróbarczyk said, the land has already been handed over for construction, and the investment is to be completed in 2022. The first effects of the works are to be visible in the coming year.
The Minister admitted that there will certainly be attempts to block the investment, especially on the part of the Russian Federation. He also expects the European Commission to raise further doubts.
The Minister of Water Management and Inland Navigation has announced that Poland will defend the project. He stressed that our country has the right to carry out investments „in accordance with EU law, Polish law, with all directives and restrictions - primarily environmental ones”.
The cross-cutting of the Vistula Spit is aimed at opening the Elbląg port to Baltic shipping. The investment will enable ships to reach the port without having to pass through waters controlled by the Russian Federation.
