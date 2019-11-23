According to a government regulation published on Thursday in the Journal of Laws, the Ministry of the Environment changed its name to the Ministry of Climate. It is headed by Michał Kurtyka.
The previous regulations of the Prime Minister state that the „environment” administration department is subordinate to the Minister of Climate. The General Director of Environmental Protection, the Chief Inspector of Environmental Protection and the President of the State Atomic Energy Agency also fall under its authority. According to previous announcements, the Minister of Climate is also responsible for waste management, the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management, anti-smog policy or climate policy.
It was previously reported that the Ministry of the Environment is to operate. For example, forestry is to be included in this ministry. Michał Woś, currently a minister-member of the Council of Ministers, will prepare proposals for the division of issues covered by the „environment” administration department. The Ministry of the Environment will be responsible for, among others, geology, hunting and forestry.
Tłum. K.J.