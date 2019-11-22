Grzegorz Braun announced from the Sejm podium that „seeking a guarantee of safety” in bringing American troops to Poland is ”betrayal”. His words received wide publicity, including the pro-Russian media.
People, who talk about national security, seek its guarantees in bringing foreign troops to the territory of the Republic of Poland. This is betrayal, but the House has become accustomed to this false doctrine of national security to such extent that no one is reacting
— said Braun in the Polish Parliament.
The words of the Member of the Confederation were, of course, quoted by the Russian ‘Sputnik’. The pro-Kremlin media were eager to take careful notice of Braun’s statement.
At the same time, we also read about Braun’s words about freemasonry, criticism of the Minister of Finance or the attacks against the Prime Minister.
Grzegorz Braun is newly elected member of parliament from „Konfederacja” (Confederation), strongly national and at the same time pro-Russian movement.
The vast majority of Poles support the American military presence in Poland.
Tłu. K.J.