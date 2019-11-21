According to a study by Social Changes studio commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, Andrzej Duda is decidedly leading the presidential race. The survey suggests, however, that the current president will have to fight for re-election in the second round with a candidate representing the Civic Coalition.
In our survey, the current head of state, supported by the United Right, wins 47 percent of the votes.
Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska representing the Civic Coalition came in second with the support of 26% of the respondents, guaranteeing participation in the second round.
If Robert Biedroń was fighting for the votes of Poles on behalf of the left-wing parties, he would gain 9% of votes.
The leader of the Polish People’s Party, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, can count on the same support at the level of 9%.
Paweł Kukiz, who achieved spectacular success 5 years ago, can count on 4% of votes. Further positions are taken by Janusz Korwin-Mikke - 3% and Grzegorz Braun - 2%.
The above values apply to decided voters.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method from 8 November to 12 November 2019. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1028 took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.