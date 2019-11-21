Dr Mateusz Szpytma, the Deputy President of the Institute of National Remembrance, joined the „Following in the Footsteps of Sonderaktion Krakau trail - in memoriam of Prof. Andrzej Małecki „.
The participants of the academic expedition arrived at the former German Sachsenhausen concentration camp on 16 November 2019. They walked from the Sachsenhausen Nord Banhoff railway station - the place where Germans brought the previously arrested Kraków professors in 1939 - to the former concentration camp. The participants further visited the museum, including the place where the Commander of the Home Army, General Stefan Rowecki „Grot” was imprisoned.
In the former camp laundry facility, Archbishop of Szczecin-Kamieniec Andrzej Dziega celebrated a mass.
After the service, the participants had the opportunity to see the place where the execution of prisoners was carried out and where barracks No. 45 and 46, in which the Kraków professors were imprisoned, stood.
After the Roll Call of the Fallen, the soil brought from under the Memorial Oak in front of the Jagiellonian University in Kraków was scattered there. Dr Szpytma laid a wreath. Flowers were also laid under a plaque commemorating the professors and Poles imprisoned in Sachsenhausen. Later that day a meeting was held at the Polish Embassy in Berlin.
Source: IPN