Our goal is to build Poland as the best place to live in Europe
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday in the expose. He appealed for a change in the constitution to guarantee the protection of funds in the PPK and IKE; he also announced, among others, the appointment of a government plenipotentiary for renewable green energy and further changes in the justice system.
Among the announcements of the head of government was also the reconstruction of the tax system and the simplification of tax law, efforts to convince the EU authorities to adopt good solutions for the Polish rural areas, „at the European level”, as well as the modernization of schools, changes in regulations concerning road traffic safety, health of citizens and pro-ecological activities.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister delivered a 75-minute exposé in which he defined the objectives and directions of his cabinet’s development for the next term of office. He based his vision on the normality in the sphere of economy, development, family and civil matters.
Our first and foremost goal is to build Poland as the best place to live in Europe. Poland of everyday normality, prosperity and peace on the streets and on its borders. This is the dream of millions of Poles. If we consistently modernise our country, ensure fair access to the benefits of development, seek agreement beyond divisions, at least in matters such as security, energy strategy, pension system or demography, the best time for Poland is ahead of us
— he said.
He also convinced that Europe needs a return to its roots, to its fundamental principles and to Christian values.
Tłum. K.J.