We have an infrastructure that allows gas to be brought in from different directions. We can be independent of foreign suppliers, especially from the East
— Jerzy Kwieciński, the Minister of Finance and Investment and Development, said on Friday, referring to PGNiG’s decision on Yamal.
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) has submitted a declaration of intent to Gazprom to terminate the Yamal contract on December 31st 2022 - the firm announced in a press release on Friday.
According to the provisions of the contract, the parties to the agreement are obliged to submit a declaration concerning further cooperation after 2022, three years before the planned termination of the contract on December 31st 2022
— it stated.
This example clearly shows that Poland is on its way to becoming energy independent, particularly in the area of gas. This is a particularly important strategy which is being effectively implemented by the government, both by Minister Piotr Naimski, who was directly responsible for it, and with the support of Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski
— said Kwieciński to the journalists on Friday.
He stressed that „they don’t intend to completely resign from Russian gas”.
Everything will depend on financial conditions. But we cannot afford that the gas we buy is one of the most expensive gases in the world
— he marked.
He added that it shows that we want to be a partner, but „a serious partner, and be treated on equal terms”.
Kwieciński stressed that we have the infrastructure that allows us to import gas from other directions. Moreover, as he said, „we are trying to extract more and more gas in Poland and abroad”.
This shows that we can be independent of foreign suppliers, especially from the East
— he said.
