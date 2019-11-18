Thank you, Mr President, for your trust and the opportunity to continue the mission of improving the standard of life of the Polish people
— said Mateusz Morawiecki during the ceremony of his designation as Prime Minister.
The Head of the Government emphasized the importance of cooperation with the President with regard to the implementation of projects that are important to the citizens. „This pertains both to social and development projects,” he explained
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the high turnout in the elections held on 13 October this year, which testifies to the confidence of the public.
I hope that these 4 years were merely a run-up and the next 4 will be a developmental leap, showing Poles that they can live at the European level
— he stressed.
Following the acceptance of resignation of the current government, the President appoints a new Prime Minister and, subsequently, his Office. Then, the Prime Minister delivers a policy statement and submits a request for a vote of confidence, which is granted by the Sejm.
Source: KPRM