Former Prime Minister Beata Szydło assessed the EP’s resolution adopted on Thursday criticizing Poland for its draft law on sex education as peculiar.
It also shows a lack of respect for Polish society and democratic principles
— she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
On Thursday in Brussels, the European Parliament adopted a resolution criticising Poland for its draft law on sex education. 471 MEPs voted in favour of the legally non-binding document, 128 voted against and 57 abstained.
On Thursday evening, the former Prime Minister and current MEP Beata Szydło referred to this on Twitter.
The peculiar EP resolution criticising Poland for its civic bill is nothing more than an expression of hysteria inspired by, among others, Mr. Biedroń
— she wrote on Twitter.
— she added.
Previously, Beata Mazurek also referred to the matter.
This resolution is one big scandal. (…) The government is not working on strengthening the sanctions for sexual education. First of all, this is not a government project
— said the MP to the journalists.
In this document, the EP urged the Polish Parliament to abstain from adopting the proposed law and to „ensure that young people have access to comprehensive sex education”.
In the adopted resolution, the European Parliament „expresses deep concern about the extremely vague, extensive and disproportionate provisions of the proposed law, which de facto aim to criminalise the promotion of sex education among minors”.
Tłum. K.J.