Law and Justice MP Elżbieta Witek was elected Speaker of the Parliament of the 9th term. She also held this function in the previous term, and earlier she was, among others, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, spokesperson for the government and head of the political cabinet of former Prime Minister Beata Szydło.
314 MPs voted in favour of Witek’s candidacy, 11 were against, and 134 abstained. This means that she also won the support of a large part of opposition politicians.
The ninth term of the Parliament will be the next one during which Witek is the Speaker of the Lower House. She took up this post for the first time in early August, replacing Marek Kuchciński (Law and Justice), who had resigned due to information about his flights on government aircraft.
Since 2005, Witek has been a member of the Parliament on behalf of the Law and Justice party. She was Minister of the Interior.
She is married and has two adult daughters: Marta and Gabriela.
