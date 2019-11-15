The cabinet proposed by PM Morawiecki has been accepted and is chiefly a continuation of the Good Change. We want to do everything to improve the situation of Poles in four years’ time. (…) We want to make progress and counter the dangers
— announced Jarosław Kaczyński during a press conference at the headquarters of Law and Justice.
Poles have entrusted PiS giving it an overall majority in Parliament for the second time and we want to continue all our promises and programs
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
We want Poland to be the largest and strongest country possible. We want good governance to be the basic premise for strengthening the Polish state
— he added.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will remain Prime Minister.
When announcing the composition of the new government, the Prime Minister announced that a new ministry would be established, a Ministry for Supervision of State Assets, but - as he said - this name would be finally decided upon.
This ministry will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin who will supervise state owned companies, including energy companies
— said the Prime Minister.
While announcing the composition of the new government, the Prime Minister announced that a new ministry will be established - a Ministry of Funds Management Małgorzata Jarosińska-Jedynak is the candidate for the head of this ministry.
The composition of the new government:
Piotr Gliński will remain Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.
Jarosław Gowin is Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
Ministry of National Defence - **Mariusz Błaszczak.
The Prime Minister could not reveal the name of the head of the Sports Ministry yet.
Mariusz Kamiński - Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration and Special Services Coordinator
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Jacek Czaputowicz
European Affairs portfolio will now be handled by a separate member of the Cabinet Konrad Szymański who has been promoted from his previous position as Deputy Foreign Minister.
Ministry of Agriculture - Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski.
Ministry of Infrastructure - Andrzej Adamczyk.
Ministry of Development - Jadwiga Emilewicz.
Ministry of Marine Economy and Inland Navigation - Marek Gróbarczyk.
Jerzy Kwieciński leaves the government.
Ministry of Finance - Tadeusz Kościński.
Ministry of the Environment has been divided into two parts. Part of it will be headed by Michał Woś. Michał Kurtyka will take over the part responsible for climate issues. This will include, among others, the renewable energy, air quality control programmes.
Ministry of Health - Łukasz Szumowski.
Ministry of Digital Affairs - Marek Zagórski.
Ministry of Education - Dariusz Piontkowski.
The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland - Michał Dworczyk.
Ministry of Justice - Zbigniew Ziobro.
New Ministry for Supervision of State Assets (name yet to be decided) - Jacek Sasin.
Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy - Marlena Maląg.
New Ministry of Fund Management - Małgorzata Jarosińska-Jedynak.
Tłum. K.J.