The estimated registered unemployment rate amounted to 5.1% in October and did not change in comparison with September - deputy head of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy Stanisław Szwed said on Thursday. In comparison with September this year, the number of unemployed people decreased by 9.3 thousand people.
The unemployment rate in October this year was 0.6 percentage point lower than a year ago.
Szwed emphasized that the unemployment rate in October was the lowest in 30 years, and the most comparable one was recorded in October 1990 (5.5%). In his opinion, this is due to a very good economic situation.
This is supported by actions taken by labour offices concerning activation of the unemployed and the funds provided for this purpose. We have also placed greater emphasis on retraining employees and training under the National Training Fund. This also resulted in greater opportunities to find a job
— said the deputy head of the MRPiPS.
He pointed out that the autumn-winter period is always more difficult for the labour market.
Some seasonal work is coming to an end, so we can expect a minimal increase in unemployment in the coming months, but it will certainly not be a leap forward
— he said.
He stressed that next year’s state budget proposed solutions to support the National Training Fund and activation of the unemployed.
The lowest unemployment rate (2.8%) is maintained in the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship, the highest in the Warmińsko-Mazurskie Voivodeship (8.6%).
Tłum. K.J.