Almost a month after the parliamentary elections, the Law and Justice party continues to receive the greatest confidence among Poles. In a survey commissioned by the Indicator for „Wiadomości” TVP1, the Law and Justice party has the 44 percent support.
The second place is taken by the Civic Coalition with the result of 26.1%. The last place on the podium was taken by the Left with the support of 14.4%. The fourth place was taken by the PSL and Kukiz‘15 with the result of 8.8%. The last place in the survey is taken by the Confederation with the support of 6.2%.
Tłum. K.J.