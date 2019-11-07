The visa-free travel regime for Poles will be introduced on November 11 - was announced in Warsaw on Tuesday.
US Embassy in Poland stated:
Beginning from November 11th, 2019, Polish citizens will be able to travel to the United States for business and tourism under the U.S. Visa Waiver Program without visas, upon obtaining an approval from the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online.
Visa-free travelers must have passports with embedded computer chips, and must obtain an ESTA, which currently costs $14 and is valid for up to two years for multiple trips to the United States. Travelers should only use the official ESTA website at https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov, and are encouraged to apply for ESTA at least 72 hours before the planned trip.
Polish citizens wishing to travel in the United States for longer than 90 days, or who wish to engage in activities requiring other visa categories (e.g., to work or to study in the United States) will still need to apply for the appropriate category of visa. Polish citizens who are denied ESTA will also need to apply for a visa.
Complete details on the Visa Waiver Program (including ESTA) are available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s ESTA website at https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov, and the State Department’s travel website at http://travel.state.gov.
gim