The Prime Minister participated in the ceremonial unveiling of the monument to the late Przemysław Gosiewski.
The ceremony was preceded by a mass in the Cathedral Basilica in Kielce. Apart from the head of the Polish government, the event was also attended by state and local government officials.
The monument depicts the former Deputy Prime Minister standing behind a pulpit made of Świętokrzyskie stone.
During his studies at the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Gdańsk he began his opposition activity. In 1984 he joined the Independent Students’ Association of the University of Gdańsk, and in 1988 he actively participated in a student strike. He was posthumously decorated with the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta.
Source: KPRM