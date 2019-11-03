The lack of response to the unrest in Catalonia indicates double standards for the EC
— said Ryszard Czarnecki on the radio „Jedynka”.
Catalonia is on fire and there will probably be a collapse of the local government, while the European Union remains calm, which shows that different positions of Brussels towards different countries have political motivations
— he added.
The topic of last month’s parliamentary elections was also discussed. Czarnecki stressed that the result had been received with approval in the West.
After the elections in Poland, I received congratulations from European politicians. In the West, the idea that Law and Justice and its rule turned out not to be an adventure for one season, but something permanent on the Polish political scene has already been assimilated
— he emphasized.
Tłum. K.J.