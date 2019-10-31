On November 1, the Catholic Church celebrates All Saints’ Day, both those elevated to the altars and those anonymous. This holiday has a universal dimension; it is celebrated in every Catholic church around the world. It was appointed by Pope Gregory IV on November 1, 837.
On that day, in the Polish tradition, we visit cemeteries to light candles there, pray for our deceased relatives, friends or national heroes. Poland looks very special during these days.
All Saints’ Day in Poland is legally free from work. This was also the case in the times of the People’s Republic of Poland, but at that time they officially tried to give the holiday a secular character and called it the Day of All the Dead or the Festival of the Dead.
Tłum. K.J.